What A Disgrace! Trans Athlete Valentina Petrillo Takes 400M Medal Away From Woman, Ninth Overall In Female Events

Let’s just hope another Riley Gaines gets created out of this.

Valentina Petrillo, a transgender runner who is a biological male, won the bronze medal in the women’s World Para Athletics Championships 400m race in Paris, France.

In other words, Petrillo’s “victory” steals a medal away from a woman — a real woman.

To make this situation even worse, Petrillo (who was born Fabrizio Petrillo) competed in a category that was meant for participants who are visually impaired.

Just … despicable.

Here was how things played out in terms of the top four:

Omara Durand – 52.82s Alejandra Perez Lopez – 57.88s Valentina Petrillo – 58.24s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi – 59.95s

Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi … the new Riley Gaines?

Because she got robbed.

Oh, and by the way, this medal is the ninth total that Petrillo has stolen from women.

Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo wins bronze during women’s 400m running race during the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. The biological male has previously won 8 women’s sporting titles. 🥇🥈🥉 Do you think this is fair for women? Source: @ReduxxMag pic.twitter.com/x9uF7ZPKcg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 13, 2023

Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo has now won 9 Women’s Sports Awards. Women’s Awards they have won: 🥇 1st Place: SACMI AVIS Meeting, Stadio Romeo Galli, Imola 🥇1st Place: Italian Club Championships – Final B Centro-Nord, Piazzale Adolfo Consolini, Vittorio Veneto 🥇… pic.twitter.com/EAUiJvFNWh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 13, 2023

Nine medals, nine women. That’s a lot of females who have been screwed over. (RELATED: Somebody Hasn’t Learned From Bud Light! Maybelline Is Repeating Their Same Dylan Mulvaney Mistake And It’s Not Pretty)

And then the left wonders why (cool) monsters like this get created:

Keep pushing that transgender athlete nonsense and you’ll have a whole army before you know it.