Editorial

What A Disgrace! Trans Athlete Valentina Petrillo Takes 400M Medal Away From Woman, Ninth Overall In Female Events

Valentina Petrillo of Italy celebrates after the Women's 400m T12 Final during day six of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Let’s just hope another Riley Gaines gets created out of this.

Valentina Petrillo, a transgender runner who is a biological male, won the bronze medal in the women’s World Para Athletics Championships 400m race in Paris, France.

In other words, Petrillo’s “victory” steals a medal away from a woman — a real woman.

To make this situation even worse, Petrillo (who was born Fabrizio Petrillo) competed in a category that was meant for participants who are visually impaired.

Just … despicable.

Here was how things played out in terms of the top four:

  1. Omara Durand – 52.82s
  2. Alejandra Perez Lopez – 57.88s
  3. Valentina Petrillo – 58.24s
  4. Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi – 59.95s

Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi … the new Riley Gaines?

Because she got robbed.

Oh, and by the way, this medal is the ninth total that Petrillo has stolen from women.

Nine medals, nine women. That’s a lot of females who have been screwed over. (RELATED: Somebody Hasn’t Learned From Bud Light! Maybelline Is Repeating Their Same Dylan Mulvaney Mistake And It’s Not Pretty)

And then the left wonders why (cool) monsters like this get created:

Keep pushing that transgender athlete nonsense and you’ll have a whole army before you know it.