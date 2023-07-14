Gloriously Bizarre! Ultra Right Puts Out An Absolutely Crazy Anti-Bud Light Commercial

Well then … looks like I need to get me some Ultra Right.

A former campaign manager for Donald Trump is straight banking off Bud Light‘s Dylan Mulvaney fiasco by coming out with his own “woke-free beer” named Ultra Right — and the latest advertisement from the company is a gloriously bizarre cinematic classic that slams Bud Light out of the park (literally, you’ll see that in the commercial).

The recent ad drop from Ultra Right, named after the beer itself, makes reference to the 1977 hit comedic action movie “Smokey and the Bandit” about a truck driver that illegally transports a beer shipment across state lines.

Released in May to perfectly execute taking advantage of Bud Light’s collapse, Ultra Right is donating a portion of their sales to the 1776 Project, a committee founded by Trump that’s in support of “patriotic education.”

WATCH:

I don’t know what on earth we just watched, but I love it!

Earlier tonight, I went to the store to pick up a few things, and remember how I told you in a recent blog how the Bud Light section was completely full?

Yep, still full — me and my wife died laughing when we saw that. (RELATED: Red Alert! Bud Light’s Collapse Is Escalating After Costco Gives Them The ‘Star Of Death’)

I need to get my hands on some of this Ultra Right though. It’s a bit pricey with a six-pack being $19.99, but I feel like it’s a fair number to support America and to stick it to Bud Light.

Heck … just sticking it to Bud Light is worth the $19.99.