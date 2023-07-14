Joe Jonas Admits To Sh*tting Himself On Stage

Famous singer Joe Jonas admitted during Friday’s episode of the “Will & Woody” podcast to shitting his pants on stage.

“This was, I think, about four years ago,” Jonas said, He then quipped about the mishap, saying, “I’ve been able to work through it — a lot of therapy.” The famous singer admitted that it was “a bad day to choose to wear white clothing,” as he explained what happened. “I think it might’ve been a little toot, might’ve been something else, something a little extra,” he said on the podcast. “So it was a, like, mid-wardrobe shit change during the set,” Jonas said.

The star said he was forced to rush off stage in order to rectify the situation, but was able to make light of it all.

“It was a light one, it wasn’t full, you know” he said, as he described shitting himself on a live stage. “It wasn’t as big a deal as I thought.”

Laughter erupted on the set of the podcast as everyone tried to grasp the awkward story.

Jonas didn't reveal the exact show where the accident occurred, but he gave fans a clue so they could hunt around a bit and figure it out on their own.

“If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through a show and it’s a little bit like, that’s a bit interesting choice to change clothes that quickly,” he said.

“Such is life, it’s happened to many artists” he said. “I feel like I’ve paid my dues and I’m part of some secret club, you know…”