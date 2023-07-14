REPORT: Texas Police Sergeant And Deputy Fired After Allegedly Having Sex With Each Other In Patrol Car

What on earth is going on in our police departments?

A Texas police sergeant and deputy from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office were both fired earlier this year after allegedly failing to inform their administration they were in a sexual relationship, according to personnel records that were obtained by KSAT.

Almost with CCSO for six years, Sgt. Kellie Metz was let go Jan. 19 for alleged multiple rules violations including employee fraternization, use of body-worn cameras and professional conduct.

A two-year veteran with CCSO, Deputy Patrick Byrne was terminated the same day as Metz. At his latest employer, the Somerset Police Department, the hierarchy said Byrne was nixed by CCSO for alleged dishonesty when originally asked about a potential relationship in an internal affairs investigation by CCSO.

Identified as David Brakhage, a suspect in May 2022 told authorities that he threw a rock at Byrne’s patrol car while parked, hitting the windshield after “he heard moaning sounds like sexual gratification coming from the area of the patrol units,” according to CCSO records via KSAT.

Police sergeant fired after she allegedly had sex with deputy in patrol car https://t.co/mXMpwR63OO via @nypost — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) July 13, 2023

Did anybody else think about the Maegan Hall alleged scandal while reading about this story?

You know, for the past few days, I’ve been complaining about how things are getting absolutely insane in our airports and on our airplanes, but why not throw police departments on the list too of things that have got batcap crazy? (RELATED: More Airplane Chaos! Brawl Pops Off Over The Famous Window Seat)

Society … we seriously need to re-evaluate ourselves.