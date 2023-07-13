Yet More Airplane Crazies! All-Out Chaos Explodes During Flight To Vegas After Lesbian Couple Gets Into Argument

Get ready to be entertained by a couple of idiots.

A plane full of passengers bound for Las Vegas ended up having to divert Tuesday night to Denver International Airport after a fight exploded that involved multiple passengers, according to KLAS.

Asking not to be identified, a woman told KLAS that two women began intensely arguing with each other before a flight attendant approached them to stop, doing so on three different occasions. One woman ended up being moved to a different seat to separate the two.

After being separated, the two women continued to verbally brawl and swear uncontrollably, according to the passenger. And on the way to the bathroom, one of the women actually hit a male passenger around his head.

The flight was eventually diverted to Denver, where both women were removed from the plane.

These two women (led by the really, really loud one) are the perfect examples of how our society is outright collapsing, and seriously, man … what on earth is going on in our airplanes and airports?! (RELATED: More Airplane Chaos! Brawl Pops Off Over The Famous Window Seat)

I’m writing about this kind of stuff way too much.