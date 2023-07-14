Zuckerberg’s Meta Sponsors Newsletter That Calls Him ‘Cool’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giant Meta sponsored a newsletter on Friday that calls him “cool” and references a “Hot Zuck Summer” while knocking billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk.

The Axios AM newsletter points out that Meta’s stock and new app Threads are performing well and that Zuckerberg has been receiving positive coverage for a widely circulated shirtless picture. The newsletter, which says “presented by Meta” at the top, calls Zuckerberg “cool,” referencing an article by The Wall Street Journal titled, “Elon Musk Is Making Mark Zuckerberg Seem Cool Again.”

The newsletter states Zuckerberg’s shirtless picture “was met with more thirst than derision” and references a “Hot Zuck Summer” Axios correspondent Emily Peck wrote about. Further, it notes Meta’s stock is the second-best performing of 2023, rising from around $90 per share in October to over $300 now, which was a “smokin’ hot bounceback of that stock price,” according to the newsletter.

Moreover, the newsletter calls Threads a “Twitter clone” and “a hit” that was released “amid Elon Musk’s chaos.” (RELATED: Facebook Owner Slated To Release Twitter Rival As Musk Flounders)

This sponsorship is really working out pic.twitter.com/2IuXoE6wp9 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 14, 2023

Many media outlets gave positive coverage to Zuckerberg following Meta’s Threads launch earlier in July, according to Axios. Numerous outlets praised Zuckerberg and Threads while bashing Musk and Twitter.

Zuckerberg and Musk have suggested a potential “cage match” fight between the two billionaires and traded insults online recently.

Threads censored the popular conservative social media account Libs of TikTok, according to a screenshot shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation and posted to Twitter. Libs of TikTok posted that “[n]on-binary isn’t real” on Threads on July 7 and the newly launched app removed it the same day due to its “hate speech” guidelines.

Top D.C.-insider news outlets, including Axios, Politico and Punchbowl News, depend on newsletters with integrated advertising and sponsorships to share their content with key decision-makers in American politics. They are often sponsored by Big Tech companies such as Meta and TikTok.

Axios and Meta did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.