‘All You Rednecks Or A*sholes, F*ck Y’all’: Charles Barkley Blasts Bud Light Boycotts

This is disappointing.

We all know that retired NBA superstar and current “Inside the NBA” host Charles Barkley is no stranger when it comes to letting his thoughts be known. From straight up honest to outright hilarious, Barkley has a take on everything.

And he’s just threw another one into society, making his opinion known about Bud Light amid the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

The beer giant has been slammed with boycotts ever since they decided to launch a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March. Formerly the top-selling beer in the United States, Bud Light has since then lost that spot and saw their sales crush down nearly 30%.

However, Sir Charles isn’t letting go of his Bud Light. In fact, he’s got a blunt message for those who are: “F*ck y’all.”

At the American Century Celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Barkley got on stage and spoke to the crowd, and happened to offer them free Bud Light and … well … some comments too:

“I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all. And I’m gonna buy Bud Light. And I’m gonna tell y’all something: All you rednecks or a*sholes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f*ck y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me,” said Barkley.

“I ain’t worried about getting canceled. Because let me tell you something, if y’all fire me and give me all that money, I’m gonna be playing golf every f*cking day. As I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. If you have a problem with them, f*ck you.”

WATCH:

The night before, Barkley had similar sentiments in another speech.

“I want y’all to drink this f*cking beer. I got three cases of Bud Light,” Barkley said. “And I want to say this: If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. And if you have a problem with that, f*ck you.”

Chuck even went on to say he doesn’t care about getting canceled for his comments either. In other words, he’s willing to die on this hill. And if he does, he’ll just play golf everyday.

Man, I can’t get over how disappointing this is.

As I’m sure a lot of you are too (he’s very popular here at the Daily Caller), I’m a big fan of Charles Barkley. And this because of his unafraid brutally honest hot takes that equate to absolute content gold. But his latest take on Bud Light?

I’ll make a reference to a 2005 hip hop classic — it’s so icy.

“Icy, so icy! Icy, so icy!” (RELATED: Somebody Hasn’t Learned From Bud Light! Maybelline Is Repeating Their Same Dylan Mulvaney Mistake And It’s Not Pretty)

I love you, Chuck, but let’s do better than this, man.