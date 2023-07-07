‘Let Me Annihilate You’: Skip Bayless Calls Out Charles Barkley, Challenges Him To Be His New ‘Undisputed’ Co-Host

Charles, for the love of God, please do this!

Skip Bayless‘ “Undisputed” is continuing to look for a new co-host, but the icon already has someone in mind of who it could possibly be — “Inside the NBA” host Charles Barkley.

It hasn’t been a full month since the FS1 show went their separate ways from Shannon Sharpe because of disagreements between him and Bayless, but Skip is already making a move to bring Barkley in as Sharpe’s replacement. And doing it in a very disrespectful manner.

Essentially, Bayless issued a challenge to Barkley to become the new co-host of “Undisputed,” with the 71-year-old saying on his podcast that it would be a “dream” to work with the former NBA superstar so he could “annihilate” him on a daily basis.

“Charles Barkley would be my dream debate partner on Undisputed. I would dive out of bed every morning out here in Los Angeles at two o’clock in the morning to get to work with Charles. Please, Charles, please come and please work with me, this ‘damn idiot.’ What a joy it would be to do battle every day with Charles Barkley live on television,” said Bayless.

“I could semi-retire. I could mail it in. I could, dare I say, actually have a life and forget about prepping so furiously hard. I’d have to do is let Charles go first and listen to him make a fool out of himself… I wouldn’t even have to try. So please, please, please, Charles, come be this damn idiot’s debate partner. Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Let me make barbecue chicken out of you.”

Man, I wanna see this so bad.

If you’re not familiar, Charles Barkley said last week at The Match golf event that he was envious of Shannon Sharpe that he got paid to debate an “idiot” like Skip, so that’s what Bayless is responding to.

With how Skip Bayless holds grudges and absolutely flames people, he’s dead serious about wanting Charles to be on “Undisputed,” and Charles — if you see this — please, please, PLEASE do it. God, I would love that. And hey, you already said that you were envious, so here’s your chance. Skip is offering you a paycheck and a platform to rip him. For the love of everything that’s good in the world, just do it like Nike, Charles! DO IT! (RELATED: Las Vegas Gets Even More Swagged Out With Its $2.3 Billion Sphere)

Man, this would be such glorious television.