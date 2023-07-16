The Decision Is In! DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Signing With Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins has picked his new team!

Reportedly agreeing on a two-year contract worth around $15 million in the first season, the free agent superstar wide receiver is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed.

Expected to be completed in the next few days, Hopkins’ contract with the Titans will reportedly give him a $12 million base salary in the first campaign, but could shoot up to $15 million with incentives, according to ESPN.

A 10-year veteran in the NFL, the 31-year-old Hopkins immediately becomes the top veteran receiver in a young Tennessee receiving corps. He will reportedly be opposite of second-year wideout Treylon Burks, slotting in as an outside receiver.

Hopkins visited the Titans last month before meeting with the New England Patriots the next week.

Good move by DeAndre Hopkins.

There for a while, I thought he was going to end up signing with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, it appeared that he had some interest. But ultimately, he decided to take his talents to Nashville, which makes complete sense.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Hopkins signing with the Patriots would have been a wise decision as well, but imagining an offense that’s led by Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins … I like it. Yeah, I still have my trust issues with Ryan Tannehill, but he’s not a bad quarterback, so Hopkins should boost up his offensive production which will in turn boost up Tennessee’s overall. (RELATED: ‘What A Joke!’: Deebo Samuel Hangs Up Mid-Interview, Leading To Radio Host Going On Fiery Rant)

I’m expecting the Titans to be more exciting this season with the new addition, however with that being said, they’re still far from being a Super Bowl team. But I certainly like the path that Tennessee is heading in.