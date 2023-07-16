US

In-N-Out Burger Reportedly Bans Employees From Wearing Masks Without Doctor’s Note

In-N-Out restaurant taking drive-thru orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexander Pease Contributor
In-N-Out Burger is reportedly banning employees from sporting masks while on the clock unless they have a doctors note.

The changes are being sold with the intention to promote better communication between staff and customers, The Street reported. Activist Dr. Lucky Chan says via Twitter that he obtained a corporate document announcing the policy. Chan described the new rule as “discriminatory” and encouraged the public to reach out to higher-ups at the fast food chain to address their concerns.

“We believe this policy will also help to promote clear and effective communication both with our Customers and among our Associates,” the document reads. “We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates smiles and other facial features while considering the health and wellbeing of all individuals.”

Should fast-food workers at the chain wear a mask while working, they could face the risk of termination, according to the documents. (RELATED: Major Media Outlets Mum On New Study Showing Masks Make ‘Little To No Difference’ In Stopping COVID-19)

The purportedly leaked internal document is addressed to branches operating in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas. Restaurants in California and Oregon were excluded from the document.

Locations in those five states can expect the policy to be rolled out by August 14, The Street noted. (RELATED: Shania Twain ‘Loved’ Working At McDonald’s Before Achieving Stardom)

Some Twitter users expressed similar disdain for the anti-mask mandate dished out by the burger joint:

President Joe Biden officially ended the national coronavirus emergency nationally back in April.