Philadelphia Woman Comes Home To 4 Alleged Burglars, Shoots 2 Of Them, Police Say

A Philadelphia woman took matters into her own hands Sunday morning when she shot two alleged burglars in her apartment, police say.

The woman walked in on four alleged male burglars at her apartment in the city’s Germantown neighborhood, police said, according NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Police said the woman fired a gun amid an ensuing confrontation, striking two of the men, according to the outlet.

The alleged burglars ran from the apartment but two failed to make it far, police said, according to WPVI.

Police said they arrived to the woman standing outside with one of the alleged burglars who was on the ground with two gunshot wounds, the outlet reported.

The alleged burglar, who police identified as Jermaine Parker, was sent to Einstein Medical Center, WPVI reported.

The hunt continued, with police saying they later found and identified another alleged burglar as Randy Miller, according to WPVI. (RELATED: Tennessee Home Intruders Allegedly Tase Family Dog, Take Son Hostage. Then Dad Grabs His Gun)

Miller — with a gunshot wound to the back — remains stable in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center, the outlet reported.

Investigators said the woman shot Miller and Parker in self-defense, both of whom now face burglary charges, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The status of the other two alleged burglars remains unknown, police said, according to WPVI.