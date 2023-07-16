‘They Know The Person’: Trump Says Secret Service Knows Who Brought Cocaine Into White House

Former President Donald Trump believes investigators know who brought cocaine into the White House despite the Secret Service concluding its investigation without finding the culprit.

Trump was interviewed on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo when he raised the cocaine investigation while speaking about the “weaponized” Department of Justice and FBI. (RELATED: Joe Biden Apparently Isn’t The First Democratic President To Have Cocaine At The White House)

“The DOJ is weaponized like I’ve never seen before. They come after me on boxes and they can’t find drugs. Do you know how many cameras they have opposite the front door of the Situation Room where these drugs were — the cocaine — now I understand they have many other forms of drugs. They know who this was. They know the person. It’s impossible, how can they not know the person,” Trump said.

Baritromo mentioned that the Secret Service could not identify a suspect after wrapping up its investigation into the bag of cocaine discovered at the White House July 2.

“You know, I’ve gotten to know the Secret Service really well, okay. And I can’t speak more highly, these are incredible people. And I believe that they know everything. They’re really smart and really good at what they do. And I don’t think it’s possible for bags of cocaine to be left in a certain area — by the Situation Room. I’m not talking about, you know, five blocks away. The Situation Room where you decide on war, where you decide on nuclear” Trump added.

Conflicting reports have come out about where inside the White House the cocaine was found. Initial reports said it was found in the West Wing lobby but later reports said the cocaine was discovered near the White House’s executive entrance.

The White House also shut down speculation about Hunter Biden being the one who had cocaine in the White House. The younger Biden, a known drug addict, was not at the White House when the cocaine was found. Trump previously floated the possibility that Joe and Hunter Biden were the ones using cocaine.