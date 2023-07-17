Alex Murdaugh Posts Weird Shirtless Selfies From South Carolina Prison

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh was spotted taking topless selfies of himself in prison.

YouTube channel Phone Calls from Prison reported following a FOIA request to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, that Maurdaugh, who is serving two life sentences for killing his wife and child, took several embarrassing pictures of himself in the clink without wearing any shirt. The infamous lawyer used a smart tablet the South Carolina Department of Correction gave as entertainment and took pictures of himself half-naked while making weird faces. (RELATED: Worst Proposal Ever Caught On Video. You Might Die Of Cringe Watching This)

“Alex Murdaugh’s Only Fans premiere,” YouTuber Jump Suit Pablo mockingly said in his latest video. “I’m only kidding. But we have some leaked selfies. I’m sure he didn’t want these bad boys getting out.”

Alex Murdaugh captured in topless selfies from maximum-security prison https://t.co/MSIJtmvPvq pic.twitter.com/tEMfbAxmBI — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2023

Pablo answers questions from his subscribers about these pictures — in particular, one where it shows a cone-shaped item hanging over Murdaugh’s head. The YouTuber theorized that the cone is a hand-crafted megaphone made from a magazine.

The photos went viral after an audio message of Murdaugh speaking with his surviving son Buster surfaced on May 16, according to the New York Post.

The father greeted his son with a “Hey buddy,” to which Buster immediately replied, “Hey, I don’t have a whole lot of time,” according to the NYP. “I just boarded a ferry to get back to the Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie [Island].”

The lawyer is now waiting for further records on several alleged financial crimes.