Chinese Migrant Crosses Border Illegally On Motorcycle

A Chinese migrant entered the U.S. illegally on a motorcycle and was arrested July 11, according to a Border Patrol agent.

Border agents stopped the 40-year-old Chinese citizen near Lukeville, Arizona, according to Border Patrol’s Tuscon Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin. The arrest comes amid an influx of Chinese migrants crossing the U.S.- Mexico border illegally. (RELATED: California Student Killed In Mexican Border State)

7/11: After spotting a motorcycle near Lukeville, AZ, an Ajo Station agent pulled up to it and the rider stopped. Agents determined the 40-year-old Chinese citizen rode across the border illegally and arrested him. Our agents are ready for any unique situation on the border. pic.twitter.com/PWUZrVHhf8 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 16, 2023

Border Patrol encountered more than 12,000 Chinese migrants crossing the southern border illegally between October 2022 and May, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Smugglers charge Chinese migrants between $15,000 and $30,000 to cross the southern border, a Border Patrol agent previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“[The] majority of them have thousands and thousands of U.S. dollars,” the agent said. “FBI has been called down several times now.”

“The cartels know and are charging them out the ass what their normal rates are,” the agent continued.

Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China, a Gatestone Institute distinguished senior fellow and a member of its advisory board, believes that the southern border offers the Chinese government the potential opportunity for “sabotage,” he previously told the DCNF.

“When I first saw that the surge in Chinese migrants, that’s the thought that came to my mind that these are either Ministry of State Security agents or Chinese military, who are coming to this country to commit acts of sabotage against the US,” Chang said.

The Ajo Station, where agents apprehended the Chinese national, is located nearly 27 miles north of the international border and Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona, according to CBP.

CBP did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

