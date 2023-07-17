Lindsay Lohan And Husband Welcome First Child

Actress Lindsay Lohan and her husband have welcomed their new baby boy, according to People Magazine.

The “Mean Girls” actress and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a baby boy while in Dubai, according to Monday reports. The pair have decided to name their first child Son Luai. The name is Arabic, and means “shield or protector,” according to People. The couple have not disclosed their child’s exact date of birth thus far. (RELATED TO: Lindsay Lohan Announces Once Secret Wedding)

“Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” a representative for Lohan told People Magazine.

Lohan spoke about her pregnancy in a June interview with Allure Magazine.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan said to Allure.

She told the magazine that although she’s always felt maternal towards her family members, she knows that having children of her own is going to be unlike anything she’s experienced thus far. She said that pregnancy has made her more emotional, and that she has been crying more often.

“It’s overwhelming,” she told Allure regarding her pregnancy, “in a good way.”