Madonna Breaks Silence After Scary Hospitalization, ICU Stay

Madonna broke her silence after suffering a medical emergency that led to her intubation in the ICU on June 24.

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram to update her fans and thank her supporters on Monday. “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” Madonna wrote. “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she said. She went on to detail her hospital stay, and provide an update about her postponed tour.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna wrote.

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show,” she said.

The legendary singer seemed stressed by the fact that fans with concert tickets were affected by her latest health scare.

“I hate to disappoint anyone,” she said.

Madonna prioritized her well-being with the intent of returning to her fans in stronger form.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!,” she said. (RELATED: New Details Emerge Regarding Madonna’s Sudden Illness)

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” Madonna said to her fans.

She signed off with a note of gratitude.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.” The star followed up that message with an image of herself , and her face seemed to be thinner than in previous posts.

Madonna was spotted walking in New York City on the weekend, and appeared to be in good spirits, according to TMZ.