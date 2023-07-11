Ozzy Osbourne Announces He Isn’t Well Enough To Kick Off His Comeback Tour

The legendary Ozzy Osbourne announced in a Monday social media post that he will no longer be able to kick off his comeback tour due to ongoing health issues.

Osbourne wrote a heartfelt note to his 5.6 million Instagram followers, notifying his fans that his health hadn’t improved as much as he had hoped. “As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” he said.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” Osbourne wrote. He then admitted he was just not ready to take on such a project.

“The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed,” Osbourne said.

He then took a moment to acknowledge those around him that have helped him through these challenging times. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Seen In Public For First Time Since Medical Crisis)

“Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon,” he wrote.

Osbourne has been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003 and underwent “life altering” surgery to realign pins in his neck and back in 2022, according to The New York Post.