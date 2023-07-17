Justin Trudeau Reaches Peak Stupidity By Blaming Muslim LBGTQ Protests On ‘American Right Wing’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in mid-July that some Muslims’ opposition to LGBTQ curriculum in K-12 education is being fueled by American right-wingers, video shows.

Just when you thought Trudeau couldn’t offend any more people, or do something even stupider than that haircut he got in 2022, he outdid his own stupidity in spectacular fashion. While speaking with Muslim Canadians at a mosque in Calgary in mid-July, he seemingly lectured his constituents on why they feel the way they do about Pride events in the education system, according to a video shared on social media.

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Dismisses Muslim Parents’ Worries on Gender Ideology as Far-Right Misinformation Follow @MediaBezirgan for more. pic.twitter.com/IgVgYc3JIg — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 13, 2023

The visit was prompted after parents started taking their children out of school to avoid Pride events. Hundreds of protestors gathered at the Baitun Nur Mosque, chanting “leave our kids alone,” in backlash to the forced sexual education of their children, as seen in a video shared on TikTok.

“I ask you, Mr. Prime Minister, please protect our culture, our belief, the sin that you are doing to them,” one Muslin individual asked of Trudeau, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Die Of Cringe At Trudeau’s Seemingly Drunken Singing Caught On Camera)

“People on social media, particularly fueled by the American right-wing, are spreading a lot of untruths about what’s actually in the provincial curriculums,” Trudeau can be seen saying in a video shared online, completely dismissing the point made by his constituent and utterly disrespecting the Muslim religion.

He went on to say how the Muslim community and people who don’t want their children taught about sex at a young age are “hurting the fabric of respect and openness that allows Canada to be one of the places where we support and defend the Muslim community more than just about any other Western Canadian.” (RELATED: ‘Canadian Hate You, You Bastard’: Man In Purple Sweater Unloads On Justin Trudeau)

Apparently, the religious right in Canada is only made up of Christians and Muslims, and neither group particularly want their children exposed to overtly sexual content, regardless of whether it’s gay or not. And it seems like Trudeau thinks we’re all bad people for wanting to protect our childrens’ childhood.