Jazz Summer League Star Slams Rocket In The Crown Jewels, And Fellas, You Won’t Be Able To Breathe After Watching

Shoutout to H-Town, but ouch.

The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz squared off in the NBA Summer League Semifinal game Sunday, with the Rockets getting the 115-101 win to advance to the championship. But that’s not the only thing from this contest making headlines, as it saw an outright nasty groin shot.

Things went down in the first half when Jazz forward Ed Croswell slammed a hanging dunk, but while clinging on to the rim, Houston rookie Nate Hinton ended up being pushed over accidentally by his teammate.

Well, Croswell lost his grip, with his right foot smashing down on Hinton’s, err, crown jewels.

For the crash, Croswell was handed a Flagrant 1 foul, while Hinton was fine and went on to play after the fact.

Brutal … just brutal.

I’ve been hit in the groin before playing sports, so I’ve got first hand experience on how it feels to get hit in your manhood (and I’m sure a lot of other men do too). But this particular shot right here? Getting hammered in your jewels from someone thrashing down after hanging high on a basketball rim?

That’s just rough, man — I’d completely have the wind knocked out of me. (RELATED: Football Is Almost Back! Detroit Lions’ David Montgomery Gets Brutally Thrashed By Resistance Band During Workout)

But at least Nate Hinton might get a ring out of all this, obviously with the Rockets going to the Summer League championship. And personally, I’d love to see the H bring a chip back to the city (a city I have a lot of love for).

I’ve been on a Houston rap kick lately too.

So let’s get it, H-Town! Get those rings!