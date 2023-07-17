Football Is Almost Back! Detroit Lions’ David Montgomery Gets Brutally Thrashed By Resistance Band During Workout

Hey, you know what they say … “no pain, no gain.”

The upcoming NFL campaign is the fifth season overall for running back David Montgomery, with it being his first year as a part of the Detroit Lions after spending his first four with the Chicago Bears.

Since signing with the Lions, it’s mostly been positive for Montgomery, but just like any athlete, there’s been a few mishaps. But one in particular is now going viral.

During a workout session, Montgomery was working on his speed while being strapped into a resistance band that was connected to a huge tire, and my man got absolutely thrashed.

While Montgomery was sprinting, you could tell that he got tired, but the problem was that he ended up being in one of those “you’re into deep” situations already running a good length and the band being stretched out as well. As soon as he stopped and stood up, the band’s force immediately sent him flying and crashing to the ground.

Man, this had to hurt.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Performance Enhancement Professionals by Ian Danney (@realpep_az)

Ahh … football season is almost back, it’s so beautiful.

This is one of my favorite times of the year. In the news, I’m starting to see all of these football stories (like this one), and while watching television, I’ve been noticing back-to-school commercials making an appearance — something that I’ve always associated with football season being right around the corner. (RELATED: The Decision Is In! DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Signing With Tennessee Titans)

We’re almost there, ladies and gentlemen. We’re almost back to watching the greatest sport that ever existed.

Are you ready for some football?!

What a great theme that was — ESPN totally needs to go back to that.