9 House Democrats Vote Against Resolution Saying Israel Is Not Racist

A group of nine House Democrats voted against a resolution Tuesday that states Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state.”

Just days prior, Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal told a group of protesters that Israel is a “racist state.” House Republicans brought the resolution to the floor for a vote Tuesday evening which ended up passing 412-9.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” Jayapal told a group of protesters on Saturday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Unwavering Support’: Rep. Chip Roy Writes Letter To Benjamin Netanyahu Affirming US-Israel Alliance)

However, Jayapal did not vote with the other nine Democrats against the resolution.

Here are the nine Democrats:

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar

New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Indiana Rep. Andre Carson

Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee

Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley

The other Democrats who voted against the resolution, such as Omar, said the vote took place to “shame” Jayapal. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Tenney Introduces Legislation To Prevent Tax Dollars From Going To Entities That Support BDS Movement)

“I’m voting against this resolution. It was designed by MAGA Republicans to target and shame a colleague, Pramila Jayapal, for comments for which she apologized and clarified. While I strongly agree with explicitly and affirmatively rejecting xenophobia and antisemitism, conflating antisemitism with criticism of the Israeli government is wrong,” Omar said in a statement.

“We shouldn’t allow for the silencing of voices supporting Palestinian human rights,” Omar added.

House Republicans have slammed the Democrats who voted against the resolution.