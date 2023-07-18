9 House Democrats Vote Against Resolution Saying Israel Is Not Racist

A group of nine House Democrats voted against a resolution Tuesday that states Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state.”
Just days prior, Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal told a group of protesters that Israel is a “racist state.” House Republicans brought the resolution to the floor for a vote Tuesday evening which ended up passing 412-9.
“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” Jayapal told a group of protesters on Saturday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Unwavering Support’: Rep. Chip Roy Writes Letter To Benjamin Netanyahu Affirming US-Israel Alliance)
However, Jayapal did not vote with the other nine Democrats against the resolution.
Here are the nine Democrats:
- Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar
- New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman
- Missouri Rep. Cori Bush
- New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Indiana Rep. Andre Carson
- Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee
- Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez
- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib
- Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley
The other Democrats who voted against the resolution, such as Omar, said the vote took place to “shame” Jayapal. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Tenney Introduces Legislation To Prevent Tax Dollars From Going To Entities That Support BDS Movement)
“I’m voting against this resolution. It was designed by MAGA Republicans to target and shame a colleague, Pramila Jayapal, for comments for which she apologized and clarified. While I strongly agree with explicitly and affirmatively rejecting xenophobia and antisemitism, conflating antisemitism with criticism of the Israeli government is wrong,” Omar said in a statement.
“We shouldn’t allow for the silencing of voices supporting Palestinian human rights,” Omar added.
House Republicans have slammed the Democrats who voted against the resolution.