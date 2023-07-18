Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Knew He Was ‘Wrong’ For Legendary Role

Irish actor Cillian Murphy realized he was the “wrong” choice for the Batman role after trying on Val Kilmer’s Batsuit.

“[Christopher Nolan] for some reason wanted me to screen test for Batman, which I think I knew — and he knew — I was wrong for,” the 47-year-old actor revealed on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast Monday, the People noted.

Today is Cillian Murphy day on @WTFpod! Ireland, Christopher Nolan, trying on the Batman suit, Peaky Blinders. This interview was recorded on June 27. Good talk! Do it up! https://t.co/TRZkCfrFGs — marc maron (@marcmaron) July 17, 2023

When asked why he thought he wasn’t right for the role, Murphy said, “I don’t think I’m the physical specimen to play Bruce Wayne.”

“[Christian Bale] transformed himself into that role and he’s done many, many times. I think he defined that role as Batman.”

“[Kilmer’s Batsuit] was quite roomy. It’s a f—— operation getting into those things.”

Murphy did, however, enjoy being able to try on the Batsuit and audition for Nolan.

“Imagine this, I’m getting to try on a suit, a Batman suit, on the [Warner Bros.] lot, and do a screen test for Christopher Nolan. That’s all my expectations were at the time,” he added. (RELATED: ‘It Fetishises Everything’: Cillian Murphy Talks About His Disdain For Fame)

Murphy was ultimately cast as the villain Scarecrow in Nolan’s three “Dark Knight” movies. The pair also worked together in a few other movies over the years, including Dunkirk and Inception, People noted.

Nolan and Murphy are set to release their sixth collaboration, “Oppenheimer,” on July 21. Murphy takes on the lead role in this highly anticipated film.