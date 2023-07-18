Gator Goes Full Beast Mode On Snake Hanging Out In Backyard

A video shows a gory fight between an alligator and a snake that took place in a Florida backyard, according to Fox 13.

Sean O’Malley and his wife witnessed and recorded a brutal fight between the alligator and snake in their backyard in Nocatee, Florida, according to Fox 13.

The video begins with the alligator swimming toward the shoreline and slowing down once near the unaware snake. When the gator reaches land, it gains speed and, with one big bite, grabs the snake and starts smashing it into the ground. (RELATED: Pregnant Woman Crashes Into Alligator Sprawled On Highway, Dies)

The gator, still holding the snake in its teeth, goes back into the pond, where it applies a spin maneuver known as a “death roll” to dismember and overpower the snake.

Alligator versus a snake! That’s the fight a husband and wife witnessed in their Florida backyard. https://t.co/4QtleAkdes — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) July 18, 2023

The beast continues ferociously slamming the snake, which can be seen in the video still alive and attempting to free itself, emerging victorious from the battle.

O’Malley stated that in eight years of living in the area, he never witnessed an alligator brutally fighting a snake, the outlet reported. “It was awesome,” O’Malley added.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife describes alligators as “opportunistic feeders.”

“Their diets include prey species that are abundant and easily accessible. Juvenile alligators eat primarily insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates. Adult alligators eat rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds.”

The couple uploaded the video, which has so far gained over 20,000 views, to social media with the caption, “Little gator vs big snake. Who do I root for?”