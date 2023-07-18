REPORT: Gigi Hadid Arrested For Marijuana Possession While On Vacation In Cayman Islands

Police arrested supermodel Gigi Hadid for marijuana possession at the Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands on July 10, according to a local report published Tuesday.

Customs officers scanned luggage belonging to Hadid and her travel companion, Leah Nicole McCarthy, according to local news outlet Cayman Marl Road. Suspicions were raised after the scan, which prompted a more thorough search of the luggage. Authorities eventually discovered marijuana and “utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” according to Cayman Marl Road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Both Hadid and McCarthy were arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja, according to Cayman Marl Road. They were allegedly transported to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing and released on bail.

The supermodel and her friend were forced to appear in Summary Court July 12 where both women entered guilty pleas, according to Cayman Marl Road.

Authorities reportedly issued them a $1,000 fine, forgoing an official criminal conviction.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” Hadid’s representative said Tuesday in a statement to E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” her representative said. (RELATED: One Direction Singer Zayn Malik Reveals Trauma Caused By A Dead Chicken)

Hadid, who shares a child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, has publicly detailed her health battles. She posted snaps of herself in a bikini, seemingly enjoying her time in the Cayman Islands.

She has not publicly commented on her alleged arrest.