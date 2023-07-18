‘Don’t Catch Me On A Bad Hole’: Golfer Jon Rahm Warns Climate Protesters Disrupting Sports Events

Superstar golfer Jon Rahm did not mince words as he gave climate protestors a stern warning ahead of the upcoming Open Championship.

Rahm spoke Tuesday after the UK Telegraph reported players and caddies received warnings not to tackle “Just Stop Oil” protestors at the event.

“I do have a reputation, so I hope they don’t catch me on a bad hole,” Rahm said in a thinly-veiled warning to the protestors, GOLF reported.

“I’ve seen a couple of those things. I know they’re going for an impact,” Rahm continued, saying the Open Championship “looks like it could be a perfect spot” for the protestors.

However, the golfer emphasized that “[he and the tournamennt] have nothing to do with [the issues they’re protesting],” according to GOLF.

“You don’t want to disrupt play,” Rahm added, saying “if it happens where I’m at, I’m obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play. That’s all I can say.”

Authorities are anticipating massive crowds at the Open, which is being held at Royal Liverpool this year, GOLF reported. (RELATED: Climate Protestor Zip-Ties His Neck On Field During High-Profile Sporting Event)

Tensions are high as “Just Stop Oil” protestors already managed to infiltrate a cricket match between England and Australia along with the Wimbledon court this summer, the outlet reported.

Rahm began his professional golf career in 2016, winning majors including the 2023 Masters and 2021 U.S. Open.