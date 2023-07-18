37-Year-Old Man Stabbed In Neck While Waiting At Manhattan Subway Station

A man was stabbed in the neck Monday afternoon at a subway station in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

The 37-year-old victim was allegedly attacked while waiting on a platform at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station on the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post. A dispute about an unknown subject allegedly occurred between the victim and his attacker before the bloody stabbing transpired, the outlet reported. (RELATED: NY Subway Surfing Claims it’s Latest Victim)

37-year-old man stabbed in neck during dispute on NYC subway platform https://t.co/7jejWTCCFV pic.twitter.com/2XXg9hZSJp — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2023

The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and is currently in stable condition, according to the New York Post. The suspect was taken into custody by police, however he was not immediately charged with a crime, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time a straphanger was stabbed in a New York subway slashing. Cellphone video shows an NYC subway aggressor harassing fellow passengers on June 13 before he was stabbed in self-defense. The man who stabbed the subway aggressor was defending his girlfriend who the instigator struck moments before the stabbing.

In a separate incident, former marine Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter charges after being accused of killing Jordan Neely by holding him in a chokehold on a New York subway train. Neely allegedly acted erratically, prompting Penny to take action against what he perceived to be a threat toward him and his fellow passengers.