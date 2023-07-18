‘How To Suck Di*k’: Ex-NBA Player Slams Charles Barkely For Defending Bud Light

Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom criticized retired NBA star and “Inside the NBA” host Charles Barkley on Tuesday for promoting transgender ideology.

Barkley was speaking at Lake Tahoe, California, over the weekend when he bought everyone a Bud Light, calling critics of the beer “rednecks” and “assholes.”

“If you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re transgender, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them, fuck you!” Barkley said.

“I hear what you’re saying Charles Barkley, and yes, we shouldn’t have any problems with the LGBTQ or Trans community,” Freedom tweeted in response. “However the problem starts when they try to come for innocent kids. Stop pushing this agenda on our youth! LEAVE KIDS ALONE!!! We do not need to have literature in schools that show boys how to suck di*k.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘This Is Personal For Me’: Sen. Hawley Unloads On Home State Company Anheuser-Busch)

LEAVE KIDS ALONE!!! We do not need to have literature… pic.twitter.com/MLVXZW5qSP — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 18, 2023

Bud Light partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney in April, sending the influencer special a promotion can customized with Mulvaney’s face. Conservatives accused Bud Light of snubbing its base by promoting transgender ideology. In June, Bud Light lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer amid the boycotts.