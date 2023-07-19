‘That Doesn’t Fly’: GOP Rep Rips Dems For Invoking ‘Race’ During Hunter Biden Hearing

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida called out Democrats after a Wednesday hearing on the Hunter Biden probe, claiming they tried to make race an issue.

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost was among Democrats making the claim during the hearing at which two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden on tac charges. Frost invoked the death of Emmett Till while questioning the whistleblowers, claiming Republicans were trying to distract from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building. (RELATED: ‘Focus On Donald Trump’: GOP Reps Say Biden Probe Reveals ‘Serious Problems’ At DOJ)

“I could not agree further that there needs to be, I believe, impeachment of the individuals that are involved in regards to obstructing this investigation as well as the fact that Hunter Biden’s plea deal is nothing more than a sweetheart deal, as you saw, this is not a partisan investigation,” Luna told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by Weiss. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

“From what we are seeing with information brought forward, he’s also potentially guilty of violating the Mann Act, something … Marjorie Taylor Greene brought up when she proved Hunter Biden had been engaged in not only human trafficking, but across … state lines,” Luna said.

The congresswoman also took aim at the comments by Frost and other Democrats who tried to make race an issue during the hearing.

“They were saying Republicans are trying to make it about a two-tiered justice system of which we were robbing black and brown people of the acknowledgment that there is a two-tier justice system against black and brown people,” Luna said. “So, I brought up the point during my questioning, that isn’t it ironic that per their definition, Hunter Biden, a privileged white male who’s being given special treatment by the Department of Justice, FBI and the IRS, of which they are going to bat for, is the exact same person we are trying to criminally investigate and they are saying that it’s an issue about race.”

“We had on hip-hop artists who served prison time for doing the exact same thing on their taxes as Hunter,” Watters responded. “So that doesn’t fly.”

