Dem Rep Invokes Emmett Till During Hunter Biden Hearing

A Democratic congressman invoked the case of a famous lynching during a Wednesday hearing on the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida made the comments during the hearing at which two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified about the Hunter Biden probe. Frost claimed that Republicans who objected to a “two-tiered justice system” were trying to distract from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Family Members ‘Get Treated Different Than Anybody Else’ After Cocaine Probe Ends)

Shapley and Ziegler testified that investigators were blocked from following avenues of the probe, including asking about possible involvement by Joe Biden.

WATCH:



“There is a two-tiered justice system, but it’s not about Democrats versus Republicans. This language, two-tiered justice system, has a real history,” Frost said. “It has a real history of Emmett Till, it has a real history with Breonna Taylor, it has a real history with George Floyd, the Central Park Five, Derek Diaz … an unarmed young man who just killed in central Florida, not but a week ago, and it has a real history with the Groveland Four.”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by United States Attorney David Weiss. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

Former President Donald Trump surrendered April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records charges in connection with a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court. Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment June 13, after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9.

