‘The View’ Co-Hosts Compare Trump To Mussolini, Allude To The Dictator Being Hanged

“The View” co-hosts compared former President Donald Trump to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and alluded to the dictator being hanged during a Wednesday panel.

The co-hosts accused Trump, who Congress impeached twice, of being a dictator for believing the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin accused the former president of wanting to eliminate checks and balances and growing the size of the federal government, leading co-host Sunny Hostin to compare Trump to Mussolini.

“Now we’re going back, but Mussolini had that sort of same thought that he was going to take away these sort of individual agencies and place them under his power and he was quite successful doing that,” Hostin said.

“Do you know what the Italians did to Mussolini? They hung him upside down in a square, in Milan, and his girlfriend,” co-host Joy Behar said, followed by the audience applauding. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Call To Change Constitution To Prevent Trump From Being POTUS In Jail)

Behar also said Trump’s so-called “brand of fascism and bigotry” works in Florida, but not in blue states like New York. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she never thought she would see the day when the U.S. came so close to a dictatorship.

“I never thought in my lifetime that I would see this country come as close to dictatorship as I’ve seen, ever,” Goldberg claimed.

This instance is not the first time liberal pundits have compared Trump to Mussolini. Former CNN host Jim Acosta called the former president the “Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago” in a May 2021 CNN segment. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has compared Trump to the Italian dictator, including one instance in 2017 where he claimed Trump went “full Mussolini” by calling the press the “enemy of the people.”