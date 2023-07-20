News Cameras Capture LA Man Stealing Two Different Vehicles During Police Chase

A Los Angeles man allegedly pulled off three carjackings in a single day, KTLA reported Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly started his day by carjacking a van at a Ventura gas station, kicking off a chase with Los Angeles Police Department officers, according to KTLA. The suspect then managed to shake off the pursuit after two officers involved crashed, the outlet reported. Officers later called off a second chase as the man allegedly continued driving erratically, per KTLA.

A spike strip deployment brought officers some success during a third chase, forcing the suspect to abandon the vehicle, only to run into a nearby gas station and allegedly carjack a BMW sedan, the outlet reported.

Esther Park, who was pumping gas into her BMW, told KTLA she “was so confused, I didn’t know a man had gotten in.”

A driver stole at least three cars over the course of the multi-county chase. Inside one of those cars was a boy waiting for his mom to come out of a gas station store. https://t.co/Uh0bM5JwAm — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 20, 2023

The alleged carjacker sped out of the gas station as officers surrounded the vicinity, driving the wrong way before slamming into a police car, KTLA reported.

Ditching the BMW, the man allegedly stole another van before leading officers in a final chase, with speeds exceeding 100mph, according to KTLA. (RELATED: 8-Year-Old Stole Car At Gunpoint, Led Cops On Chase, Police Say)

Eventually officers boxed in the alleged carjacker, who exited his vehicle and surrendered, the outlet reported.