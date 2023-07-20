The Rumored Reason Why Sofia Vergara’s Husband Left Her Is Shocking

The rumored reason that Joe Manganiello decided to file for divorce from Sofia Vergara is because the couple disagreed on the topic of having children, according to a source close to the couple cited by Page Six.

The source revealed the couples’ seven-year marriage came to a grinding halt because the 46-year-old “True Blood” star has always wanted to be a father, and those feelings intensified in recent years. Vergara, who is now 51-years-old has a 31-year-old son named Manolo, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez, according to Page Six.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Prenup in Place as Documents Reveal Details of Their Divorce https://t.co/P3m43vLOCq — People (@people) July 20, 2023

The couple stunned fans when it was revealed their marriage was ending earlier in July. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Is Getting Divorced)

Vergara has made the headlines for reproductive topics in the past, when she was dragged into a lengthy battle over custody of two of her frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments with her fiance at the time, Nick Loeb. He wanted to bring them to term at the time of the dispute, according to Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

A judge ruled in Vergara’s favor in that case, but the source believes that may have altered Vergara’s perspective on having children, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Is Getting Divorced)

The source insisted that the “irreconcilable differences” Manganiello cited in his divorce petition filed on Wednesday was an inaccurate description of the breakdown in their marriage. Rumors that Manganiello’s longtime sobriety had become an issue for Vergara were rejected by the source, according to Page Six.