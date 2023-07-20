Tennessee Titans’ Throwback Houston Oilers Jerseys Have Reportedly Been Leaked, And They’re A Thing Of Beauty

I. NEED. ONE. NOW.

The Tennessee Titans have been teasing a reveal of their Houston Oilers throwback uniforms for weeks now, and the jerseys — which will be worn during the 2023 campaign — are scheduled to be unveiled this weekend.

We got a sneak peek Thursday, though, when Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast leaked photos showing the iconic Oilers powder blue jerseys with red piping around the white numbers and name plates. The jerseys that were seen in the photos belonged to Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Kevin Byard.

Check these things out, they’re a thing of beauty:

These pictures are floating around as potential leaks of the Titans’ throwback jerseys 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QrXj5L5HyU — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 20, 2023

We have a leak 👀 pic.twitter.com/64aTKyFXBN — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 20, 2023

After not wearing the classic Oilers throwbacks since 2009, the Titans have been teasing the comeback of the legendary jerseys for a good portion of the offseason, most recently on Wednesday. On Twitter, the team posted a video of a regular Titans jersey having oil poured all over it along with the caption, “Y’all got plans this weekend?”

Y’all got plans this weekend? 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vwMHQeWUOP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 19, 2023

Man, those powder blues are so gorgeous.

When I first saw the leaked photos, I immediately said to myself that I had to get one. Those things are so fresh. (RELATED: Star NFL Running Backs Reportedly Launch Group Text To Combat Tanking RB Market)

I’ve always loved the iconic Houston Oilers look — just so much swag.

The first player’s name that comes to mind when you see the Houston Oilers’ logo is ____________? pic.twitter.com/IxsCGLmkP4 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 16, 2023

Yep, definitely getting me a jersey.