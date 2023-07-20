Viktor Hovland Gets Pooped On By Bird At The Open, And In Glorious Flyby Fashion At That

This bird is such a G.

During Thursday’s opening round of The Open (also referred to as the British Open), Viktor Hovland was preparing himself to hit a shot from the fairway. But before he could get the shot off, the Norwegian star was slammed with a bomb from a … giant white seagull. In other words, Hovland was pooped on.

“I just got shat on,” Hovland said to the caddy as the seagull was gloriously flying by like a complete boss.

A bird just shit on Viktor Hovland. You can actually see the flyby. I shit you not. #TheOpenChampionship pic.twitter.com/RvUbhRW96f — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) July 20, 2023

I can’t get over how hilarious the bird’s flyby was.

As a matter of fact, who did it better? The bird, or Ice Cube and the boys?

The flyby or the drive-by — what a great debate.

Me personally, I want to side with Ice Cube and the boys, and for two reasons:

I’ve always been a big fan of Ice Cube, stemming from his music in the early 90s (and the NWA days as well). I love how he’s turned into a big … conservative? Right-winger? Based? However you want to put it, I love it.

But man, it’s hard to side against that bird.

I mean, yeah, I’m sure this stuff happens all the time. After all, golf is an outdoor sport and golf courses are full of trees, but I’ve never seen a bird flyby like that — almost like it knew what it was doing. And that’s why I ultimately have to side with the bird. (RELATED: Dan Patrick Announces He Will Be Retiring In 2027)

No hard feelings, Ice Cube, but I’m sure you understand.

That flyby was just too glorious to not pick as the winner.