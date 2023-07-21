‘All The Right Enemies’: Russell Brand Asks DeSantis If He’s Part Of The ‘Establishment’

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida told actor and podcast host Russell Brand Friday he was not representative of the “establishment,” saying he had “all the right enemies.”

DeSantis currently trails former President Donald Trump by 31.7%, according to the RealClearPolitics average. DeSantis has faced claims he is part of the political establishment, with some citing comments by former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida, a one-time presidential candidate, urging DeSantis to run. (RELATED: ‘Rip Up Joe Biden’s Green New Deal’: DeSantis Discusses Plan To ‘Embrace American Domestic Energy’)

“How do you deal with this mistrust and this great appetite for outsiders?” Brand asked DeSantis. DeSantis said, “Well, for one, I would, I would push back on this idea that I’m representing establishment forces.”

“I get attacked by the corporate press more than anybody running for office, more than Joe Biden and now more than Donald Trump, because I think the corporate press views me as a bigger threat. They understand I will beat Biden and they know I will actually deliver on all of these things,” DeSantis told Brand.

DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights in Florida in March 2022 which led to a feud with Disney over the entertainment conglomerate’s opposition to the legislation. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump have criticized DeSantis over the feud with Disney.

“I think I present a great opportunity for people because I have all the right enemies,” DeSantis told Brand. “You see it by how they’re attacking me, but I also have a proven record of beating these people.”

DeSantis signed legislation on May 2 that prohibited state agencies and local governments from considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when issuing bonds, barred banks from considering “social credit” when making loan decisions and prohibited discrimination on the basis of political, social or religious ideology.

