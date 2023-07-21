Don Jr. Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been Seen On Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. revealed Friday on The Megyn Kelly Show why he hasn’t been seen on Fox News recently.

Trump Jr. assumed he might have been blacklisted when asked why he hasn’t been spotted on the network.

“I’ve been told that I’m on the blacklist. Well, I don’t know. I think the last time I was on it was August, so almost a year ago. At the time, my father had yet to announce. I think I was polling second or third myself,” Trump Jr. explained.

“It just went dark. I assume, as you and I both know, there are mandates there and they make decisions and they want to control who that person is. And you saw which way that was going for quite some time. It was a fluff fest like I’ve never seen for quite a few months there. And that seems to be transitioning a little bit away because perhaps they see the inevitable and they read the tea leaves, and again, they want that access to power. That, unfortunately, is such a big part of today’s political process.”

Don Jr. also reacted to the possible third impeachment of his father, saying he's "almost used to it."

“Another day, another indictment.”

“They want you to get in the fetal position and suck your thumb and cry for mama. And guess what? If you do that, they’re not gonna go any less on you. That’s just the first sign that they’ve got you and they’re gonna go harder. And so you know, we have no choice. We gotta keep fighting,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he received a target letter Sunday indicating he was under investigation for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.