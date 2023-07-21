Massive Hockey Brawl Explodes After Hong Kong-Thailand Game, Features Player Strangely Fighting An Imaginary Person

What happened here?

A U-18 invitational tournament hockey game between Hong Kong and Thailand turned into an outright brawl Thursday at Bangkok’s Thailand International Hockey Arena. And it strangely featured a player fighting an imaginary opponent in the middle of all the chaos.

Things popped off after the game when the two teams were exchanging handshakes, with nearly all the members from both sides in the fight. Officials and coaches eventually got involved, settling down the scuffle.

Well, while all of this was going on, there was a player from Thailand who immediately started fighting too, but he wasn’t finding somebody from Hong Kong — no, no, no. My man was actually a good distance away from the brawl, by himself, and just throwing punches at whatever imaginary opponent made him angry.

What a sight.

WATCH:

WILD handshake line brawl at the Bangkok U18 Invitational between Thailand and Hong Kong 😳 (Also, someone please check on No. 24 🫣) (IG/triquidd) pic.twitter.com/seG3aZzksm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 20, 2023

I have no idea what was going on with No. 24, but I like it!

This guy saw an opportunity to go viral, and without hesitation, he took advantage. And that’s what makes it even funnier. It’s not that he was just fighting some invisible enemy, he started fighting that invisible enemy immediately — like, as soon as the brawl popped off.

Now I’m wondering if this guy is a social media influencer on the side or something, because this was done way too well. But hey, that’s just me … a natural skeptic. (RELATED: Dan Patrick Announces He Will Be Retiring In 2027)

But even then, if I’m right about that, props to the man for being on point with his business.