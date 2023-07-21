Patrick Mahomes Denies Kid’s Autograph Request During American Century Championship. Dad Has Something To Say

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes denied giving a young fan his autograph Wednesday during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, video shows.

A young fan standing against the ropes can be heard asking Mahomes for an autograph on his jersey as Mahomes prepares to hit his shot. Mahomes said he couldn’t give everyone an autograph, but the boy’s father shot back.

“I can’t make everybody happy,” Mahomes said, to which the father replied, “No, you can’t, you can just make one kid happy out of 100.”

“I’ll make 99 sad,” Mahomes replied.

“That’s alright. One out of 99. At least it ain’t zero percent,” the father said.

In a separate video from the event, Mahomes can be heard explaining to onlookers that he’d been told he was “taking too long” signing autographs, likely affecting pace of play on the course. (RELATED: MLB Team Under Fire For Just Outright Wild Joke On Jumbotron)

Some fans rallied behind Mahomes on social media, showing support after he denied the young fan’s request.

“Apparently they weren’t allowed to sign autographs at this golf tournament. Even Travis declined an autograph to a kid and apologized,” TikTok user amandanicole commented under the video.

“There’s a ton of people there. If he signs for one, people are gonna expect him to do it for all there.” another user, klownprince13, wrote.

“He’s literally playing golf, let the man play! You know the guy is going to sell the jersey,” a user named Willg81231 wrote.