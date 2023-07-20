NFL Owners Approve $6.05 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders To Josh Harris & Co.

Free at last! Free at least! Thank God almighty, the Commanders are free at last!

Dan Snyder is no longer the owner of the Washington Commanders. NFL owners voted to officially approve the Snyder family selling the franchise to a Josh Harris-led group at a special session Thursday — and did so unanimously.

Harris & Co. is paying a whopping $6.05 billion for the franchise, which is a record for a sports team in North America. Owning the majority of the Commanders (should still be the Redskins) since 1999, both Snyder and his family obtained 100% ownership two years ago after he bought out his limited partners.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”

” … I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of – and to making positive contributions in the community,” Goodell continued.

NEW Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris: “I know what I have to do and that comes down to winning. We have to deliver and that’s what we are going to do.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DgsKqW3fw6 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 20, 2023

Man, I’m so happy to see this whole ordeal finally over and the Washington Commanders Redskins free. (RELATED: Tennessee Titans’ Throwback Houston Oilers Jerseys Have Reportedly Been Leaked, And They’re A Thing Of Beauty)

Shoutout to the DMV, baby! Take a shot for me!