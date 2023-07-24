Actor Julian Sands’ Cause Of Death ‘Undetermined’ After Hiking Disappearance

A public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the cause of death of famous actor Julian Sands has been deemed “undetermined,” People reported.

The officer said the death was ruled “undetermined due to the condition of the body and this is common when dealing with cases of this type,” according to People.

Recreational hikers discovered human remains on the mountainside on June 24. The remains were confirmed to be those of Sands on June 27. Sands was reported missing in January, after failing to return home after hiking in California’s Mount Baldy, which is known for its dangerous terrain, according to People.

The manner of Sands’ death was unclear at the time his body was located, and the autopsy failed to provide conclusive information about what precisely led to the British actor’s death.

Sands was a highly experienced hiker who had a passion for pushing himself to new levels. He spoke of his love for hiking during a 2020 interview with The Guardian, and thanked his parents for supporting his activities.

“I owe them for encouraging me to take an interest in the arts (my mother, who did secretarial work at a garage) and natural history (my father, who did agricultural soil surveys),” he said during the interview.

The sheriff’s department issued a warning to hikers that conditions on Mount Baldy were “adverse and extremely dangerous,” at the time Sands departed for his hike, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Raquel Welch Cause Of Death Revealed)

Sands was best known for his roles in the 1985 movie, “A Room with a View,” “Warlock,” and the 1990 blockbuster hit, “Arachnophobia,” according to People.