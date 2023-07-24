Cam Newton Taunts Fan With Obscene Gesture After Being Heckled

Quarterback Cam Newton taunted fans with an obscene gesture after being heckled.

The famous football player responded to a heckler Monday with an inappropriate hand gesture in front of his genitals at a football camp, according to TMZ.

ROASTED 😳😳😳 A fan: How many rings you got? We got the same amount. Former #NFL MVP Cam Newton responded: NONE BUT WE DON’T GOT THE SAME BANK ACCOUNT. (Via @ComplexSports) pic.twitter.com/AGZ6J5yP4a — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 24, 2023

One person on the sidelines of the football field where Newton was standing repeatedly taunted the NFL player before getting his attention. Newton was captured on video approaching the alleged agitator. (RELATED: NFL Star Gets Brutally Thrashed During Workout)

The unidentified heckler asked him, “[h]ow many rings you got?”

“None,” Newton responded.

The heckler then remarked that the two men have “the same amount.”

“But we don’t have the same bank account,” Newton added jokingly before making the gesture.

Someone else on the sidelines can be heard shaming the NFL star for his reaction, saying, “[y]ou’re too famous to be acting like that.”

“No, no, don’t play the victim now,” Newton shot back.

This is not the first time Newton was caught on camera reacting to hecklers. In 2021, he bickered with an adversarial high schooler about being a free agent in video posted online, TMZ reported. The heckler from the 2021 altercation apologized after the encounter.