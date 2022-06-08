Editorial

Cam Newton Claims He’s Still A Top-32 Quarterback In The NFL

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Cam Newton is truly delusional when it comes to his place in the NFL.

Most fans and pundits agree that the Auburn Heisman winner’s days of being a QB defenses fear are absolutely over, and ended some time ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, don’t tell that to Newton.

 

During an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, the former Panthers and Patriots quarterback claimed there aren’t 32 QBs in the league better than him.

Yes, he still believes he’s not just good enough to play in the NFL, but is a guaranteed starter in the league. You can watch his full comments below.

It’s worth noting that this is the same interview Newton claimed in that you’d have to be a fool to think he can’t still play in the NFL.

You almost have to feel bad for Newton. He’s clearly trying to hang onto the past, and it’s getting kind of embarrassing. Eventually, the party ends for everyone.

 

No matter what you do in life, eventually, it always comes to an end. That’s just the way life works. When you come to the end of the road, you accept it and move forward.

Instead, Cam Newton seems intent on hanging onto the past no matter the cost, and it’s a very tough look.

 

Move on, Cam. Move on!