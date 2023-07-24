Tom Brady Spotted With Irina Shayk Who Apparently Slept At His House, Drove Her Back To Hotel Next Morning

My man Tom Brady!

Photos circulating suggest future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk are potentially sparking up a romance.

Turning 46 in August, Brady was spotted July 21 picking up the 37-year-old Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air. It appears she then spent the night at his house in Los Angeles.

The next morning, Brady then seemingly drove Shayk back to the hotel at 9:30 AM.

Shayk also appeared to be wearing the exact same clothes as the night before when Brady dropped her off in the morning.

Other snapshots of the pair show them walking together while laughing and smiling, and Brady was also spotted being very flirty with Shayk while they were in the former quarterback’s Rolls Royce. He was also seen caressing Shayk’s face.

Update: Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper’s ex, Model Irina Shayk, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/6EqV8j1VMH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023

45 years old and my man is still out here killin’ the game!

Now as far as the whole “romance” conversation, I’m personally thinking it was the opposite. I won’t get too graphic, but do the math here … he picked her up from a hotel, she only spent the night, only stayed until 9:30 a.m. the next morning, and was wearing the exact same clothes as the night before.

In other words, Tom did his thing and this is nothing more than further rebounding from the legend, and after the way Gisele treated him, I’m all for it. He deserves a little bit of fun after so much stress. (RELATED: Joel Embiid Ties The Knot With Sports Illustrated Model Girlfriend Anne De Paula)

Do your thing, king. Just be safe.