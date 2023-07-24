‘Benefit His Family’: Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Investigation Is ‘Rising To The Level Of Impeachment Inquiry’

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday that the Biden investigation is “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

McCarthy told Hannity that the House is continuing investigations into allegations President Joe Biden exchanged foreign policy decisions for cash when he was vice president in the Obama administration. Two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers appeared before Congress last week to testify that the Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly prevented them from proceeding with an investigation into Hunter Biden. (RELATED: DOJ Whistleblowers Sent FBI Form With Biden Bribery Allegations To Chuck Grassley, Senator Says)

The House Speaker said that the FD-1023 form alleges the Bidens were “bribed,” and was subsequently passed onto the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr had the document sent to his office in Philadelphia, where they confirmed the document’s credibility, McCarthy continued. The FBI allegedly “kept” this document from the IRS, he added.

“So not only do they claim that they were bribed, we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president. When President Biden was running for office he told the American public that he’s never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true. We now have some of the most credible whistleblowers, these 10-year IRS agents who have come forward, said that the Biden family has been treated differently,” McCarthy said.

“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us,” McCarthy alleges. “This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed. Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon, used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight.”

McCarthy pointed out that the Biden family claims to have companies but never had an actual office. He also wondered why they allegedly chose to take money from countries hostile to the U.S., such as China, rather than American allies like France.

“I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is gonna rise to an impeachment inquiry, the way the constitution tells us to do this,” McCarthy said.