Marissa DuBois Nearly Breaks The Internet With Viral Runway Video

Runway model Marissa DuBois went viral on Twitter after a video of her strut down the runway during Fashion Week ignited the internet.

Social media erupted over the voluptuous model’s physique and her confident strut. The video has been viewed over 50.6 million times.

DuBois is not a stranger to the spotlight. She has partnered with Fashion Nova and has an impressive fan-following on her social media platforms, but this video has catapulted to her to instant mega-fame. The video itself is three months old, but a re-tweet by media outlet Daily Loud gave DuBois a bump in exposure.

Runway model is now going viral after this video hits the internet 👀 pic.twitter.com/0ln8vtUqTm — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 24, 2023

The video, taken on day two of fashion week in April, shows DuBois in a jade green, halter top-style bikini with inner-boob cut-outs. She wore waist-high bikini bottoms that were not exceptionally revealing, and the model added an accent layer by wearing a breezy, flowing, jade-green swim wrap that was floor-length.

DuBois smiled for the camera as she strutted her stuff and showed off her natural curves.

A social media user described her as being a “blend of Beyonce and Shakira,” while others lent their voices to the conversation by saying, “She’s gorgeous!,” and calling her “an actual Goddess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riss (@realitywithriss)

Some questioned the authenticity of her curves, and DuBois immediately responded to set the record straight. (RELATED: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Breaks Down In Tears Over The Pressures Of Fame)

“For the weirdos that somehow think my body’s fake… this was my senior sign in high school,” she said. She also posted a photograph of herself in her youth, where she was seen holding a poster that read, “Big Judy,” with a drawing of her posterior.

The video continues to gain views and likes at a rapid pace.