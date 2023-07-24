Woman Attending Bachelorette Party Finds Bear Stuck Inside Her Car, Posts Video

A captivating video posted to social media Wednesday shows a puzzled grizzly bear tearing apart the interior of a woman’s car in Lake Tahoe, Utah.

In the video posted to TikTok, a woman named Alejandra shows the bear chewing away at the upholstery of her vehicle while she narrates “yeah, there’s my car … with a bear inside of it.”

The police eventually arrived on scene, using rope to open the doors, and managed to scare the bear out of the car. (RELATED: Here’s A Nine-Minute Video Of The ‘Longest, Most Intense’ Alaskan Grizzly Bear Fight)

This is so crazy. Lake Tahoe bear v. car. Full video on her tik Tok 😳. The bear won. pic.twitter.com/zOiQQKYtsi — Nikki will not comply 🇺🇸 (@goldenrose_79) July 20, 2023

Afterwards, Alejandra began to film the inside of her now bear-free car, which appeared to be in complete shambles. The insides of both doors were ripped up in addition to obvious damage to the seats and steering wheel. The end of the video even featured her friend cleaning out the backseat in an attempt to rid it of bear poop.

“You always hear about bears breaking into your cars or your cabin, but you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” Alejandra told CBS Sacramento. “I just saw it just clawing everything, using its teeth to rip everything off my door,” she continued. “I was just watching it completely annihilate my car.”

Miraculously, Alejandra was still apparently able to drive the car home to the Bay Area from Tahoe. She posted another video to TikTok with the caption “Sundays travel vlog of my journey home after the bear incident.”