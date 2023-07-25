REPORT: Tori Kelly Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing

Grammy-award winner Tori Kelly is in “really serious” condition after passing out due to blood clots that had formed around her vital organs.

Sources close to the singer said she was out for dinner in a downtown Los Angeles restaurant when her heart started beating very quickly, according to TMZ. Kelly then reportedly passed out and was “out for a while,” which prompted her friends to jump into action. They wanted her to be taken to one of the country’s premiere hospitals – Cedars Sinai – so they physically carried her into their vehicle, and rushed her there, where she remains in ICU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly)

The source noted that Kelly’s friends opted not to call an ambulance because they feared she would be taken to a lesser-quality hospital downtown, according to TMZ.

Doctors have discovered clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs and are currently running tests to determine if there are any blood clots surrounding her heart. She has reportedly been in and out of consciousness while at the hospital, according to TMZ.

The “Nobody Love” singer has been making hits as both a singer and a songwriter for several years. She earned a Grammy for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song in 2019, and took home the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly)

She is 30 years old. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence About His Medical Struggle In An Emotional Video)

Kelly’s condition is reportedly concerning at this time. There has been an outpouring of prayer and support on social media as her fans rally around the star and send their best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

The story continues to develop