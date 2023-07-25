‘I Don’t Know What Is Worse’: Charles Hurt Says Hunter Biden Attorney Call Is ‘Wildest Corruption’ He’s Ever Seen

Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt called a reported phone call by one of Hunter Biden’s attorneys “the wildest corruption I have seen” Tuesday.

A member of Hunter Biden’s legal team allegedly impersonated a Republican lawyer with the House Ways and Means Committee seeking to withdraw a brief filed by Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the New York Post reported. United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika demanded that Biden’s lawyers explain in a court filing due at 9 p.m. Tuesday why they should not be sanctioned, according to the Post. (RELATED: ‘The Evidence Keeps Mounting’: Ted Cruz Reacts To Release Of FBI Form Detailing Biden Bribery Allegations)

“This is the wildest corruption I have seen in my life. This is crazy town,” Hurt told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “What it reveals is, the corrupt Biden house of cards is coming down. House Republicans have their number, have it figured out and they are sharing it with the courts and it is causing them to freak out. The Bidens have never been confronted. For the first time they are and this is what they resort to.”

WATCH:



The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by Weiss. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

“It is funny, something you would do at the frat house at 3:00 in the morning, but these are lawyers. I love the explanation the Biden lawyers say. They say it was the clerk that made this decision,” Hurt said. “I don’t know what is worse, the clerk making the decision to remove this testimony from the whistle-blowers or Hunter Biden’s lawyers calling, claiming to be the lawyers for the House Republicans and wanting to remove it.”

Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“Either way, it is corruption like we have never seen and it shows the Biden house of cards is crumbling and they are going to be exposed,” Hurt continued.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.