REPORT: Justin Herbert Becomes Highest Paid In NFL After Signing Massive 5-Year, $262.5 Million Contract Extension

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers signals at the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Palm trees and fat checks … Justin’s got it made.

Superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension, according to an official announcement from the franchise. The financial terms were reported by ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

The news comes just a day before the Chargers begin training camp, and means that Los Angeles will keep their 25-year-old quarterback in Southern California through 2029. Herbert’s deal also features $133.7 million in guaranteed money, $193.7 million in injury guarantees and a no-trade clause.

Herbert is now the highest paid player in the NFL, with his $52.5 million salary being well over the second-place figure of $31.6 million — paid to Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The quarterback has compiled a 25-24 record (and a playoff defeat) in three seasons with the Chargers. Passing for 14,089 yards, Herbert has the most for a quarterback in their first three seasons in the NFL, and on top of that, he has 1,316 completed passes — also the most in NFL history for a QB in their first three years. His Total QBR of 64 is also ranked No. 4 in the National Football League since his rookie campaign in 2020, ESPN reported.

In other words, my man deserves the payday.

What else are you going to do if you’re the Los Angeles Chargers?

Give that man his money! And that they did.

Much deserved, Justin. Congratulations!