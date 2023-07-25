REPORT: Justin Herbert Becomes Highest Paid In NFL After Signing Massive 5-Year, $262.5 Million Contract Extension

Palm trees and fat checks … Justin’s got it made.

Superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension, according to an official announcement from the franchise. The financial terms were reported by ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

The news comes just a day before the Chargers begin training camp, and means that Los Angeles will keep their 25-year-old quarterback in Southern California through 2029. Herbert’s deal also features $133.7 million in guaranteed money, $193.7 million in injury guarantees and a no-trade clause.

Herbert is now the highest paid player in the NFL, with his $52.5 million salary being well over the second-place figure of $31.6 million — paid to Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The quarterback has compiled a 25-24 record (and a playoff defeat) in three seasons with the Chargers. Passing for 14,089 yards, Herbert has the most for a quarterback in their first three seasons in the NFL, and on top of that, he has 1,316 completed passes — also the most in NFL history for a QB in their first three years. His Total QBR of 64 is also ranked No. 4 in the National Football League since his rookie campaign in 2020, ESPN reported.

In other words, my man deserves the payday.

he’s a keeper. we’ve agreed to terms with justin herbert on a multi-year extension » https://t.co/sVHUhdxOLJ pic.twitter.com/jhoothVuAN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 25, 2023

What else are you going to do if you’re the Los Angeles Chargers?

Give that man his money! And that they did. (RELATED: REPORT: Saquon Barkley Agrees To 1-Year, $11 Million Deal With Giants After Threatening To Sit Out 2023 Season)

Much deserved, Justin. Congratulations!