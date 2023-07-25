‘Violated All Of The Orthodoxy’: RFK Jr Slams Health Agencies For Supporting COVID Lockdowns

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued during a Tuesday town hall that public health agencies were wrong to endorse mass lockdowns to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democratic presidential candidate told Fox News host Sean Hannity that agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) went against their own protocol when they encouraged lockdown policies. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Floats Tulsi Gabbard As Potential Secretary Of State)

“We’ve had the WHO, CDC, the DHS, and all the three-letter agencies have thought about pandemics for a hundred years. And they’ve worked on very, very carefully on pandemic preparedness protocols. And all of those protocols said you never lock down a population. What they were doing violated all of the orthodoxy.”

Kennedy claimed that former medical doctor D.A. Henderson— who is credited with eradicating small pox — argued against lockdown measures in a series of papers. D.A. Henderson did co-author at least one paper criticizing lockdown measures to mitigate the spread of viruses.

“You cannot stop a respiratory virus with lockdowns. You’re going to actually amplify it, because they spread indoors,” RFK Jr. said.

“And what all the orthodox protocols said is that you quarantine the sick, you protect the vulnerable, and then you let the population continue. Because, when you shut down businesses, that kills people. Unemployment kills people,” RFK Jr. added.